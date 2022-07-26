Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
26 homes damaged or destroyed by out-of-control grass fire in Balch Springs

By KDFW
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - A grass fire has spread into a neighborhood, catching over two dozen homes on fire in Balch Springs.

According to KDFW, the city fire marshal said the fire was accidental and was sparked by a crew mowing a nearby field.

26 homes have been damaged in the fire. The area has been evacuated and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Dallas Fire-Rescue sent Mutual Aid resources to Balch Springs to assist with the fire located at 14853 Bell Manor Ct.

With a heat advisory in place and temperatures above 100 degrees, firefighters had to take multiple breaks and work in shifts to stay hydrated while battling the flames, KDFW reports.

The Red Cross is assisting families impacted by the fire at a nearby rec center.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

