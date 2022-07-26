Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen

From left, Zaccheuas Albro, D'Corian Haywood and Lazarian Roberson are all charged with murder...
From left, Zaccheuas Albro, D'Corian Haywood and Lazarian Roberson are all charged with murder in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn.(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Three suspects are now in custody and charged with the murder of a Diboll teen.

Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin, were arrested on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, and each charged in the murder of Damarion Glenn. Glenn was found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The third suspect charged with murder, D’Corian Haywood, of Lufkin, was already in custody for unrelated charges and was served his warrant while incarcerated.

According to an arrest affidavit for Roberson, Haywood, his step-brother (Albro), uncle (Roberson), and a fourth person who is not charged in relation to the murder of Glenn, used a borrowed SUV to drive from Lufkin to Diboll. Once in Diboll, the four eventually drove into a parking lot, leading to a confrontation with multiple parties, including Glenn, in a parking lot at the intersection of Cypress Street and Robert Nash Street.

While the affidavit does not detail what transpired between the parties before the shooting, or what may have inspired the shooting to begin, it does note that Albro, Roberson and the fourth person in their were all armed with handguns. Roberson is specified as firing multiple shots at the truck Glenn occupied, which fled the scene into a nearby woods once the shooting started. The affidavit states that Roberson continued to fire at Glenn’s truck as it fled. Following the shooting, Haywood, Albro, Roberson and the fourth SUV occupant all returned to Lufkin and “cleaned out” the vehicle.

The affidavit states that multiple eye-witnesses corroborated the description of the suspects’ SUV, as well as the description and location of several of the suspects before and after the shooting. With this information, Diboll Police Department Det. Mark Fulcher states they were able to use GPS tracking to locate the vehicle, which was found at a house where Roberson was known to reside.

Fulcher said that Roberson was served an arrest warrant at this residence by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, while Lufkin Police Department assisted in the arrest of Albro.

Fulcher said that all arrests relevant to Glenn’s murder have been made and no further arrests are expected.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox
generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
Nacogdoches County commissioners approve pandemic funding for new DA office positions
Nacogdoches County commissioners approve pandemic funding for new DA office positions
Nacogdoches County commissioners approve pandemic funding for new DA office positions
The water is now safe for use.
Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine Denning Rural Water Supply customers