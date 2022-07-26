Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Agencies responding to standoff situation with possible hostages in Henderson County

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHEROKEE SHORES, Texas (KLTV) - Several agencies are at the scene of a standoff with a suspect in the Cherokee Shores subdivision in Henderson County.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the situation began as an attempted traffic stop by Eustace police in the area. The suspect bailed out of his car and fled on foot. He showed the officers that he had a gun.

He then barricaded himself inside a home in the neighborhood, where he called out to law enforcement that he has hostages inside the home. Hillhouse says they are unable to confirm whether there are actually hostages inside, but that they called for assistance from several agencies to negotiate with the man.

Hillhouse said they are unsure whether the home is where the man lives.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

