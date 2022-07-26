Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine Denning Rural Water Supply customers

The water is now safe for use.
The water is now safe for use.(123rf.com)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Denning Rural Water Supply has rescinded the boil water notice issued on July 21.

Denning Rural Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 26, 2022.

Previous: Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Denning Rural Water System customers

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox
generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Nacogdoches County commissioners approve pandemic funding for new DA office positions
Nacogdoches County commissioners approve pandemic funding for new DA office positions
Nacogdoches County commissioners approve pandemic funding for new DA office positions
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more