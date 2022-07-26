Cowboys arrive in Oxnard looking to put disappointing end to last season in the rear view

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys put Texas in the rear view and with it the loss to San Francisco last season.

The team arrived in Oxnard, California for the annual training camp on the west coast.

“You really start to jell as a offense of line and football team,” offensive lineman Zach Martin said. “We are still finding our identity as a team. Obviously every year is different so, this next month out here it’s gonna be big for us to find our identity.”

The Cowboys are not looking to make excuses and they are not seeking pity from their fans. The know the expectations that come with wearing the blue star on their helmet.

“This is the NFL it is a college you’re not a freshman, you’re not a sophomore,” safety Jayron Kearse said. “It is football at the highest level. You have to come in you have to be ready. So however that goes however that plays out when your numbers called you have to go out and perform.”

The Cowboys will have their annual state of the union address by Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy on Tuesday. The first team practice for the team in Oxnard will be on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.