Cowboys legend, NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman visits Fort Hood
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman visited Fort Hood soldiers on Tuesday.
Aikman, a three time Super Bowl champion, spoke with troops from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division while at a training range on post.
Aikman first stopped by for a meet-and-greet at the post’s Exchange, then met with the troops on the range following a short helicopter flight.
The NFL hall of Famer and Monday Night Football also signed the main gun of an M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 tank today.
Aikman even had a rare opportunity to be inside the latest version of the Army tank when the main gun fired.
