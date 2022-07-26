Ellen Trout and Memphis Zoo’s conduct conservation and breeding efforts on one of the rarest snakes in North America

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brian Jordan

The Louisiana Pine Snake is one of the rarest snakes in North America. It’s estimated that there’s less than a thousand snakes in the wild and captivity combined.

When conservation efforts began in the 90s there were less than 100 snakes in the wild. Now, the Ellen Trout Zoo has over 140 in captivity for their breeding program and has released over 400 snakes into the wild to help keep numbers up.

“Some people may not like snakes,” Robert Jackson, Collection Manager of Reptiles at Ellen Trout said. “And they say why who cares. But when that animal goes away other animals like rodents, for example, who we might like even less are going to explode.”

Surviving populations live in Northern Louisiana, and the last surviving Texas bloodline resides at the Ellen Trout Zoo.

There hasn’t been a wild sighting of the Louisiana Pine Snake in Eastern Texas and is thought to be extinct in the state. It’s thought to have happened for a variety of reasons

“The long leaf pine eco-system has been decimated due to fire suppression and logging,” Mark Sandfoss, Conservationist at the Memphis Zoo said. “So, there’s not a lot of habitat left.”

Along with many of the prey of the snake declining in numbers and other factors like the snake laying around six-eight eggs in their clutch while other species can lay up to 40 eggs.

The Memphis Zoo Conservation Team is making its annual trip this week to the Ellen Trout Zoo to help with conservation efforts.

The team is collection genetic samples from male snakes to artificially inseminate female snakes in the future and to diversify genetics between the Memphis, Fort Worth, Audubon and Ellen Trout Zoos, the four zoos the are part of the breeding program.

“Any time you’re going to invest a lot of resources and time to recover the species, which is very low in the wild, probably the rarest snake in north America, you want to make sure you’re doing a good job and maximize reproductive output,” Sandfoss said. “So, what we’re doing is here bring some science into the program to improve the number of eggs and efficiency into the program we can use in the future.”

The genetic samples are kept in a canister of liquid nitrogen that freezes the samples indefinitely for when they are needed.

With the Louisiana Pine Snake numbers low, but increasing, the absence of the snake could have consequences in the native Louisiana and Texas ecosystems.

“Every animal has a role to play in the wild and has a niche,” Jackson said. “When you take away that animal, it’s like pulling a thread out of fabric. You have a void.”

But the breeding and conservation efforts by the zoos are trying to fill that void. When the 2022 clutch of eggs hatch, the zoos will make their annual trip to Louisiana to release a the young snakes back into the natural habitat the following year.

