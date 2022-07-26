Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Hot and humid again today, which means temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening. Overnight, temperatures will barely drop into the upper 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with another afternoon of triple digits. A very slight chance for rain returns Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, mainly for southern counties of Deep East Texas. A sea breeze front will cause showers and thunderstorms to develop along the coast and if they hold together long enough as they move inland, some places in Deep East Texas could see a brief shower or two. Better chances for rain, including the rest of East Texas, are back in the forecast by Friday and Saturday with hopefully some scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of the region. Any rain would help cool down temperatures briefly for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

