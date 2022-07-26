Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fresh tomato-basil salad by Mama Steph

Delicious, healthy salad that goes perfectly with anything you might decide to grill.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re looking for a salad that’s bright, not only in color but also in flavor, this one is for you! It can be made with any tomatoes you have on hand, but using heirlooms yields a pretty result with the variety of colors available. Try it at your next cookout!

Heirloom tomato salad with fresh basil and goat cheese

2 pounds of heirloom grape or cherry tomatoes, halved 

1/3 cup torn fresh basil

3 ounces goat cheese, chopped

3 or 4 slices of cooked bacon, chopped

3 TBS olive oil

1 ½ TBS white wine vinegar or red wine vinegar

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp salt

Method:

1. Whisk together oil, vinegar, garlic, and salt in a small bowl to make vinaigrette. Set aside.

2. Place tomato halves in a salad bowl. Sprinkle basil over the tomatoes, then drizzle with vinaigrette. Toss to coat.Allow to marinate 30 minutes.

3. Top with chunks of cheese and bacon pieces, then gently toss.

