Governor Abbott speaks at event in Fort Stockton

Abbott visits Fort Stockton
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott visted the Pecos County Civic Center Monday evening, but it wasn’t technically a campaign stop.

He was there on behalf of Bryon Garrison, Pecos County Judge Candidate, who invited him to a benefit dinner for the local republican party.

Governor Abbott spent his time in Pecos County meeting with Republicans on the ballot for local elections and voters.

He says that he has a special connection to West Texas specifically Pecos.

“This place has a lot of rich history for me because my dad was born in Pecos, Texas in 1935,” Abbott said.

During his visit, Governor Abbott took time to speak about how he’s worked to secure Texas’ Southern border.

He says that border security is especially important for West Texans…

“I’m fighting to secure our border,” Abbott said. “I’m fighting for safe communities. None of this radical, woke, leftist agenda to defund the police. I signed the law that will defund the cities that defund the police.”

Although he might not have technically been on the campaign trail Monday evening, Governor Abbott still had something to say about his opponent Beto O’Rourke. Especially when it came to oil & gas jobs.

“They also care a whole lot about the oil and gas jobs. They know that I have promoted the oil and gas jobs,” Abbott said. “They know that my opponent, Beto O’Rourke, he’s pushed policies that would reduce drilling, fracking, and trying to impose the Green New Deal which is a radical agenda that would destroy oil and gas jobs in Texas.”

Governor Abbott says any visit to West Texas is special for him so he couldn’t turn down this invitation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

