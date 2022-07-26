Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin attorney accuses Angelina County commissioners of covering up ‘incompetence, official misconduct’

Robert Flournoy
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin attorney Robert Flournoy filed another injunction against the Angelina County Commissioners Court, this time accusing court members of covering up their own misconduct.

In a new filing dated July 25, 2022, Flournoy states that the hiring of James McMullen as the county’s new road engineer is “illegal and ineffective without a public finding that the Commissioners Court is “unable” to hire an engineer.” McMullen was appointed to the position by the court on July 15. Flournoy states the court cannot say they were unable to hire a road engineer because they have not explained to the public the lengths they went to find one.

The court voted to fire Chuck Walker as road unit engineer on March 22 after Walker was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document. In June, Walker filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the county and Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts. The lawsuit claims he was wrongfully fired after he reported alleged criminal behavior by Pitts. Flournoy was fined by the court in April for his alleged “disrespect” during Walker’s dismissal hearing.

Through the filing, Flournoy alleges that the commissioners fired Walker because they opposed “giving up control over their roads to an engineer and would take extraordinary measures to defy the will of the people and go back to a non-engineer they could control.”

Flournoy’s filing states that reducing the requirement of a professional civil engineer to something less has “been the goal of Commissioner Pitts, Kennedy and Cheshire since the Unit Road election of November 3, 2020 passed.”

“The Commissioners did not want an engineer that would take over their position as Road Supervisor and uncover all of their incompetence and official misconduct,” the filing states. “Additionally, they did not want the public to expect that their salaries should be reduced.”

Flournoy is asking for the district court to reinstate Walker with back pay until a proper hearing is allowed.

Previous reporting:

Angelina County commissioners appoint road administrator, assistant

Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit calls for reinstatement of county road engineer

Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

