Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Rough start puts Romo near back of field at Texas State Open

Romo said back problems kept him from warming up before his opening round.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tony Romo said back problems kept him from warming up before his opening round at the Texas State Open.

Romo opened the day with bogeys on three of the first four holes he played. After his first nine holes he was seven over par.

After making the turn it didn’t seem to be getting any better with Romo sitting at 10 over par through 12 holes of play.

Romo would settle down and birdie three of his final five holes to move back to +7.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox
generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard
Cowboys arrive in Oxnard looking to put disappointing end to last season in the rear view
Texas State Open
The Cascades in great shape for TSO despite drought conditions
Romo At TSO
Romo At TSO
The Cascades in great shape for TSO despite drought conditions
The Cascades in great shape for TSO despite drought conditions