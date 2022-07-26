Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! A muggy start this morning in the 70s to start our toasty Tuesday. Skies today will remain mostly sunny and dry for most as highs jump into the upper 90s to lower 100s again. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area as heat indices could reach up to 109 degrees. Please hydrate throughout the day and limit strenuous work outdoors if possible. South winds will be a bit breezy at times, blowing upwards of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Each day this week we will have a low end chance for a few showers or storms along a sea-breeze, although chances and coverage both will be quite low. We’ll trend hot tomorrow and Thursday with highs reaching upwards of 102 degrees for some hot spots. If you are sick of the 100+ degree weather then there is good news! A weak cold front will likely dip south toward the Red River and will spur off better chances for showers and storms on both Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This scattered rain and cloud cover will help keep our temperatures from getting too hot, knocking average highs back down into the middle 90s for the weekend. Something to look forward to while we deal with the nasty heat over the next few days.

