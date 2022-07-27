Corrigan woman arrested after reporting husband killed by intruder

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has been arrested for murder after she called 911 Tuesday to report that her husband had been murdered.

Samantha Stewart, 32, called 911 to report an intruder had killed her husband. Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Corrigan Police Department both responded to the home, off of FM 352 in Corrigan.

Officers arrived and found Jeffrey Stewart, 32, had been killed. Sheriff’s office investigators processed the crime scene. They also interviewed witnesses, family, and the victim’s wife, Samantha Stewart.

After all the interviews were completed and evidence collected, Samantha Stewart was arrested and charged with murder.

Justice of the Peace Sarah Rasberry conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy to be performed by the Harris County Medical Examiner.

Samantha Stewart was booked into the Polk County Jail for murder. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.