Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Hot and humid again this afternoon with another heat advisory in effect until 8pm. A few isolated showers popped up in Deep East Texas and will die out around sunset. Temperatures tonight will once again drop to just below 80 degrees with fair to partly cloudy skies. Thursday looks hot and humid again with another afternoon of triple digit temperatures, but a slight chance for a few afternoon showers is still possible. A weak cold front begins to move into the region on Friday. No cold air is expected, but it could spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms especially late Friday and into Saturday. Those that see rain, could see cooler temperatures, but afternoon highs will at least drop to near average for this time of year and be in the mid 90s this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

