Family crisis center hosting school supply drive

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With the school year fast approaching, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas is lending a helping hand to ensure all students can be prepared and start the school year off strong no matter their situation.

“Many times our clients flee their situations and come to our shelter and only have the clothes on their back,” Whitney Burran, Executive Director of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, said.

The center provides shelter for families who have survived violence, and some of the families aren’t able to get the school supplies they’re needing.

“Filling in the gaps for these students is important to start the school semester and have all the tools they need to be successful for the school year.,” Burran said.

The center is accepting any donations for the families and students, and they want to be stocked throughout the year in case any families need aid in the middle of the year.

The Family Crisis Center is also available to drive out and pick up the school supplies for any family that can’t make it to the Lufkin or Nacogdoches centers to drop off supplies.

The center asked local teachers the most important supplies the students will need and found the most needed supplies for students are notebooks, pencils, markers, backpacks and scissors

Closer to the start of the school year, the center will talk to all the families they serve if they’ll need the supplies.

The center will accept supplies until Friday, during regular business hours. Anyone that would like to donate to the Family Crisis Center of East Texas can call them at 936-639-1681.

