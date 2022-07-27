Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Firefighters rescue 10 dogs from mobile home fire Tuesday evening in north Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department rescued 10 dogs during a mobile home fire Tuesday evening in north Amarillo.

AFD said about 7:53 p.m., firefighters were called to a 1207 N. Tyler St. on a mobile home that caught on fire.

They saw heavy fire coming from a wooden porch, which extended into the home.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out about 8:10 p.m. and the residents were not there during the time.

Ten dogs from inside the home were rescued, AFD said, and two of them were treated with oxygen due to smoke inhalation.

The fire is estimated to be about a $5,000 loss and started from the porch.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty store robbery
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty store robbery
