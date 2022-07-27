Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monkeypox is officially in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District.

The health district said test results performed by an accredited lab came back positive. Now, BCHD is conducting a contact investigation to find if other people have been infected.

A spokeswoman for the health department says vaccines have been ordered but they have not yet arrived.

Signs and symptoms of the illness, according to BCHD, include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion.

The illness usually lasts two to four weeks. Anyone who has had close contact with a person who has monkeypox, or starts showing symptoms, should contact a health provider to get tested and isolate at home.

BCHD has ordered monkeypox vaccines, but says they haven’t arrived yet.

Monkeypox spreads in different ways including:

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or close physical contact
  • Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
  • Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

The CDC recommends the following to prevent monkeypox:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox
  • Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox
  • Do not have close physical contact with someone with monkeypox
  • Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox
  • Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox
From left, Zaccheuas Albro, D'Corian Haywood and Lazarian Roberson are all charged with murder...
3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Man who brutally beat, kicked victim in Lufkin convenience store robbery agrees to 20 years
A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County

Latest News

Samantha Stewart, 32
Corrigan woman arrested after reporting husband killed by intruder
William Longpre
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty supply robbery
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty store robbery
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty store robbery
The Stream Team will consist of volunteers and assist to gather data and identify body of water...
WebXtra: Stream Team to monitor Deep East Texas bodies of water
The Stream Team will consist of volunteers and assist to gather data and identify body of water...
WebXtra: Stream Team to monitor Deep East Texas bodies of water