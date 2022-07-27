Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Jerry Jones addresses the absence of former players

Jerry Jones address the media in Oxnard, CA on Tuesday.
Jerry Jones address the media in Oxnard, CA on Tuesday.(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames and Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Make no mistake about it. Jerry Jones wants to win a Super Bowl.

It has been 26 years since the Dallas Cowboys hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Dallas looked to be on track last year but then lost to the 49ers to open the playoffs. Several key pieces of that team are no longer with the Cowboys as they prepare for their first practice on Wednesday.

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Right tackle La’el Collins headed to the Championship winning Bengals and and pass-rusher Randy Gregory now calls Denver home. Ask Jones what he feels about his former players and he will tell you they were great men to be around and loves them on a personal level. Ask Jones about his decision to move on and it all came down to business when looking at their production and the amount of money on the line.

“Those decisions were made more about availability then ability and they were made as to how you arrived at not being available at times,” Jones said. “Let me be real clear. We are in a sport where your ability and skill level is at a level where why you are being considered as a player. More important are these decisions I made with top players not being here had everything to do with their availability and my concern about their availability.”

Jones also did not hesitate to say who he believes in as coach. That man was to his left, Mike McCarthy.

“I will say it one more time, this guy’s sitting right here. The staff he’s got. I like the staff,” Jones said. “And I frankly like the makeup of the players one year later that were on this team last year. And I like the new players that we brought on.”

The Cowboys will hold their first practice on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox
generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
From left, Zaccheuas Albro, D'Corian Haywood and Lazarian Roberson are all charged with murder...
3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen

Latest News

Cowboys Camp 6PM 7-26-22
Cowboys Camp: Jones says McCarthy is the man to take team all the way
Bullard's Blake Elliot pars out at 18 at the Texas State Open in Tyler Tuesday afternoon
Bullard’s Blake Elliot two strokes off the lead at Texas State Open
Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard
Cowboys arrive in Oxnard looking to put disappointing end to last season in the rear view
Texas State Open
The Cascades in great shape for TSO despite drought conditions