Kari’s Hugs: Nonprofit provides blankets for victims of tragedy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The nonprofit called Kari’s Hugs was established just last October, and has made great strides in less than a year.

It all started back in 2013, when Kari Hunt was murdered by her estranged husband in a hotel bathroom. Kari’s three young children were in the hotel room trying to dial 911, but did not realize the hotel phone was a multi-phone system.

First responders came too late as Kari passed. Kari’s father, Hank Hunt saw the need to make a change to this kind of multi-phone dialing issue and started up the ‘no 9 campaign’.

Kari’s mother, DJ Hunt said this about her her husband, Hank Hunt, “He said little did I know what I was getting into. He said how am I going to change an industry standard.”

And the industry standard was soon changed in 2018 when former President Donald Trump signed ‘Kari’s Law’ which requires direct 911 calling and notification in multi-phone systems.

But from here, DJ felt the need to help in some way.

About eight years after Kari’s murder, DJ had a thought and expressed to Hank how much she missed Kari and her hugs.

“Kari absolutely gave the best hugs. She would walk in the door and you absolutely knew you were loved. The hug was just, you know, you talk about a big ole bear hug that was what she would give you.” said DJ.

That was when DJ realized blankets are just like hugs.

DJ said, “Everybody sits on a couch and they’ll wrap in a blanket right. And watch a movie and it’s comforting. It’s like a hug, and I thought Kari’s hugs.”

And that was how their nonprofit came to be. The idea is to provide blankets to people experiencing tragedy.

The organization sells high-quality blankets on their website and use the proceeds to buy the same kinds of blankets, add their logo, and donate them to first responders and victims all across the nation.

“Each time I’m making a blanket I’m thinking of that person. I’m saying a prayer for that person you know, that this blanket can bring them comfort that me making this blanket gives me.” said DJ.

Every blanket sold and given has Kari’s logo which is of Kari and her three children. The logo was designed by Kari’s youngest daughter.

Anyone is welcome to purchase a blanket on their website at https://karishugs.com/ You can also customize additional logos to the blankets.

DJ said, “If somebody else can get comfort from a Kari hug, (then you’ve done your job), yeah I’ve done what I wanted.”

