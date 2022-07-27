Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lindale players prepared for the challenges of their district this season

By Caleb Beames and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Eagles football players are prepared to tackle the challenges of their district.

They were one of multiple teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Wednesday.

Lindale OL/DL Will Hutchins said the team has been working hard to be ready to meet the challenges posed by the other teams in district 4A-1.

“We’ve been working really hard and everybody on our team knows how hard it will be, we’ll face challenges but I feel like we’ll push through it as a team together,” he said.

Offensive lineman and center Trey Mazaratian acknowledges the challenges of playing in their district, but says he feels they will be able to handle it.

“I think that it’s one of the toughest district in 4A and I think that can compete with any district and I think its one of those things that we’re prepared for,” he said. “We’re going to be really competitive and we’re gonna be really tough.”

You can watch our interview with Lindale Eagles players in the video above.

