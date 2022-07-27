Palestine man accused in Nacogdoches County stabbing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Palestine man accused of stabbing of a 21-year-old victim.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of CR 187 in Garrison where they found the victim suffering multiple serious injuries, including lacerations and a stab wound. They immediately began triage, and the individual was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported the victim had been in an altercation with Palestine resident Michael Ray Martin, Jr., 21. Martin had initially attempted to assault the victim with a knife but was disarmed. The victim and witnesses moved to another nearby residence, but Martin pursued them and assaulted the victim with another knife before fleeing the scene.

Martin returned while deputies were interviewing witnesses and was taken into custody.

He is charged with second-degree felonies for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Martin also had two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in another county, as well as charges from a Nacogdoches County incident earlier this month. He faces two third-degree felonies from a July 11, 2022, altercation with deputies during which he resisted arrest, attempted to flee from and spat on deputies and first responders who were attempting to detain him and treat him for injuries.

