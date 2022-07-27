Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing, police said.

First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, The Star Press reported.

Jacob Grayson told investigators his 6-year-old son removed one of two loaded handguns from a safe and shot his sister, police said.

Grayson, 28, and his 27-year-old wife, Kimberly Grayson, were preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three other counts of neglect, Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said.

The boy told police he found the key to the safe in his parents’ bedroom and removed the gun while his mother was napping.

The parents told police their son had opened the safe before, and Kimberly Grayson said she and her husband had taken the boy to a shooting range to teach him how to fire a handgun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox
From left, Zaccheuas Albro, D'Corian Haywood and Lazarian Roberson are all charged with murder...
3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen
Man who brutally beat, kicked victim in Lufkin convenience store robbery agrees to 20 years
A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say

Latest News

Police were called to the McDonald’s in South Burlington on Sunday evening for a disturbance.
McDonald’s in Vermont evacuated after employee throws live ammo on hot grill, police say
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks after testing negative for COVID-19, ending ‘strict isolation’
AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns brought in over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett’s mortgage company redlined in Philly