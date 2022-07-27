Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at cop

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A police document says that a 37-year-old woman arrested after opening fire at Dallas Love Field Airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant after firing a shot toward a police officer.

The officer shot and wounded Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to a hospital after the late Monday morning shooting.

An arrest warrant says that Odufuwa went toward a ticket counter and witnesses reported hearing a disturbance before she pulled a gun. The arrest warrant says she fired two rounds in the ceiling and as she was confronted by a police officer, she fired in his direction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox
From left, Zaccheuas Albro, D'Corian Haywood and Lazarian Roberson are all charged with murder...
3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen
Man who brutally beat, kicked victim in Lufkin convenience store robbery agrees to 20 years
A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say

Latest News

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties alleged by U.S. to be Russian spies
An Amber Alert for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson,...
Amber Alert canceled for 3 Texas children; mother in custody
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies