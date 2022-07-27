Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty supply robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint is in police custody.

William Longpre, 44, of Lufkin, was arrested by Corrigan Police on Tuesday on a warrant for aggravated robbery. Longpre is accused of robbing a Sally Beauty Supply store at gunpoint on Friday. According to police, Longpre walked into the store around 10:30 a.m. Friday, displayed a gun, and threatened the clerk. He then left with hair trimmers, clippers, and an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Lufkin Police officers transported Longpre back to Lufkin where he remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

Previous reporting:

