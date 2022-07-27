Texas A&M adds mobile ordering, goes cashless at dining locations this fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students and faculty now have one less thing they’ll have to remember to bring to school next semester, cash. Texas A&M announced the dining halls are going cashless, starting this fall.

Mobile ordering will now be at most locations on campus, with the cashless experience starting at all dining locations on Aug. 1.

Transact, an app for mobile ordering, allows its users to pay for food in advance at dining options across campus, including Copperhead Jack’s, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Houston Street Subs, Rev’s American Grill, Shake Smart, Cabo, Azimuth, Creekside Market, and Vet Med Café, with more locations planned to be added throughout the school year. Payment options through the app include credit or debit cards or a Texas A&M meal plan with dining dollars.

The university says this change will make the campus dining experiences quicker and easier for students, faculty, and staff.

“Our new technology and systems being put in place will bring a smoother service to our customers and speed up wait times,” said David Riddle, regional vice president of Aggie Dining. “We are excited about these big changes and the positive impact they’ll have on the customer experience.”

Those without a smart phone or credit cards don’t need to worry about going hungry. “Reverse” ATM kiosks will be installed at the Memorial Student Center that will convert cash to a Visa or Mastercard prepaid debit card, free of charge, according to the university.

