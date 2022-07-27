WebXtra: Stream Team to monitor Deep East Texas bodies of water

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Kimberly Wagner, communications director for Angelina & Neches River Authority is a newly certified trainer for Texas Stream Team in the East Texas region. The Stream Team will consist of volunteers and assist to gather data and identify body of water areas that need monitoring if they are contaminated. She explains the kits that will be used for water testing on August 5.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.