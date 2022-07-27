Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Stream Team to monitor Deep East Texas bodies of water

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Kimberly Wagner, communications director for Angelina & Neches River Authority is a newly certified trainer for Texas Stream Team in the East Texas region. The Stream Team will consist of volunteers and assist to gather data and identify body of water areas that need monitoring if they are contaminated. She explains the kits that will be used for water testing on August 5.

