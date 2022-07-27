Wednesday’s Weather: Heat Advisory in effect, but still a slight chance for showers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting our Wednesday off with temperatures in the 70s and 80s this morning. By lunchtime, we’ll be in the 90s with mostly sunny skies. The usual summer sea breeze will again be active in Deep East Texas today, and there is a chance some of that activity makes it into northern areas today, so rain chances are slightly higher than what we would usually see on a day like today. A Heat Advisory is in effect through at least 8PM, with temperatures forecast to be around the century mark, and heat indices over 105 degrees. Tomorrow will be about the same, rain chances back to the typical 10% to account for any sea breeze activity. We’re still on track to see a bit of a “cool down” later this week as a cold front will push into the area on Friday. Unfortunately, rain chances have been lowered from where they had previously been, and temperatures bumped up a bit. These changes reflect the latest computer model guidance which still shows a split in what may happen, with the American and European models not in agreement. Either way, there is at least a chance for rain, and cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend. The brief relief from the triple digits will be short lived, highs are forecast to be around the 100 degree mark again by next Tuesday. Have a great Wednesday, we’re halfway to the weekend!

