Xcel’s Harrington power station conversion from coal to natural gas in final consideration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A plan to convert Xcel’s Harrington power station from burning coal to natural gas is ready for final consideration by state regulators.

Evaluators filed their findings Monday saying the plan that will likely cost at least $70 million will result in all three units converted and the construction of a large gas pipeline running almost 20 miles to the plant.

Upon agreement, Harrington must cease operating on coal by January 1, 2025.

The project is a result of an agreement by SPS to reduce pollution.

The SPS desires the pipeline construction to begin in 2023.

Construction northeast of Amarillo could take two years starting next year.

