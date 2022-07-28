Cut Day at the Texas State Open

TYLER, Texas (North Texas PGA Press Release ) - Ryan Grider of Lewisville, Texas followed up his opening round 63 with a solid 4-under-par, 35-31–66 during the second round of the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open.

Grider, who held a two shot lead after day one, extended his lead today. He now sits atop the leaderboard by three shots and stands at 11-under-par for the Championship.

“I figured on hole ten after hitting a bad drive that this round could kind of go two ways. I could either recover from it, stay positive and get back on track or let them [bad shots] turn me around. I was lucky enough to hit some good shots coming in…and just made a couple putts,” said Grider.

Grider was able to recover from a double bogey on the 516 yard, par 4, 7th hole after hitting his approach shot in the water. He steadied himself making par on holes 8 and 9 and then made four birdies on the back-nine.

Scores were slightly higher today as the course played 0.27 of a shot harder in round two compared to the first round with an average of 71.19 (+1.19 over par). This year has also seen higher scores due to the tougher course conditions, namely longer rough, more wind and firmer greens.

The Championship features two additional divisions, Low Amateur and Low PGA Professional. Holden Wisener (a) of Dallas Texas leads the Amateur Division at 4-under-par. Wisener, who earlier in the summer captured the 113th Texas Amateur held at nearby Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. He is one of four amateurs to make the cut. Three PGA professionals made the cut and JJ Killeen, PGA head professional at Red Feather Golf and Social Club leads the contingent. “I played pretty solid. I kept in play, had birdie putts, really makeable ones on multiple holes which is the key,” said Killeen. The others to make the cut were also from the Northern Texas Section. Spencer Dillard, PGA assistant professional at Preston Trail Golf Club and Brian Norman, PGA instructor at Lakewood Country Club.

The 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open is a 72-hole stroke play Championship and runs through Friday, July 29. Third round tee-times will begin on the first and tenth hole at 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. This year’s Championship boasts a $200,250 purse.

