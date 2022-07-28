Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Estranged husband among 3 arrested in Diboll woman’s murder

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Diboll woman was found dead on July 24 in her home. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office says that three people have now been arrested in connection with her death.

The body of Ashley Schaeffer, 35, was found in her home on Sunday in the early morning hours. Her death is believed to be the result of a homicide.

Three people, including Schaeffer’s estranged husband, Victor Lee, have been arrested. Along with Lee, Breana Green and Wade Finley were arrested. All three have been charged with murder in Schaeffer’s death.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, and they ask anyone with information about it to contact them at 936-634-3331.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches County physical altercation
Video shows physical altercation between suspects, Nacogdoches County deputy
Samantha Stewart, 32
Corrigan woman arrested after reporting husband killed by intruder
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
William Longpre
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty supply robbery
From left, Zaccheuas Albro, D'Corian Haywood and Lazarian Roberson are all charged with murder...
3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen

Latest News

Pet Dental Health
Pet Dental Health
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
Former Nacogdoches man accused of conspiring against U.S. appears in court
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
Former Nacogdoches man accused of conspiring against U.S. appears in court
Gwynn Darle Morrison poses in what the State Department calls a KGB uniform.
Attorney for alleged Russian spy claims she posed in KGB uniform for fun