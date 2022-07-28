Flirting with more triple digit heat with a few, brief showers offering minor relief

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We did have a smattering of widely scattered showers throughout the Piney Woods this afternoon. This offered some minor heat relief for some as the rain-cooled air helped curtail those temperatures just a touch late this afternoon.

Any ongoing shower activity will quickly fizzle away once the sun sets behind the western horizon around 8:15 p.m. this evening.

There is a decent shot these Heat Advisories could be extended through Friday and this upcoming weekend since those heat index values are expected to top out over 105-degrees nearly every day from now through much of next week.

We will keep a low-end, 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday and a 30% chance of rain on Saturday as the sea breeze front remains a bit active each afternoon. These splash-and-dash showers and storms will not last long, but at least it offers us a little hope for a drink of water for your lawns and gardens to go along with a brief cool down as well.

Outside of any spotty shower activity, it will remain hot under partly cloudy skies as highs top out right around the century mark. When you factor in the high sun angle and humidity, our heat index values will hover around the 105-degree mark each afternoon.

Even though the infamous heat dome is not expected to be all the strong in the near future, the dry ground, drought, and lack of rainfall has taken its toll on our weather, which means next week will feature more hot and mainly dry weather with just a slim chance of coming across a cooling shower along the sea breeze front from the mid-to-late week time frame.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-quarter inch through next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.