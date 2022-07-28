Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Nacogdoches man accused of conspiring against U.S. appears in court

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KTRE) - A former Nacogdoches man had discussions consistent with espionage after being arrested, court testimony revealed Thursday in Hawaii.

The government testified they found maps of military facilities and coded messages in his Kapolei home.

The judge concluded Walter Glenn Primrose, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, should be held without bond, in agreement with a government request that identified him as a flight risk. This is despite the fact he does not have a criminal record under either of his identities.

Primrose and his wife, Gwynn Darle Morrison, aka Julie Lyn Montague, were arrested in an FBI raid Friday morning. Both were charged with identity theft, lying on their passport applications, and conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States.

Morrison’s detention hearing is set for next Tuesday, August 2.

The couple has lived quietly in Hawaii for years, but were formerly of East Texas. According to the probable cause affidavit, Primrose was born in Shelby County. He and Morrison both attended SFA in the late 1970s. They married in Nacogdoches in 1980 and purchased a home together in 1981.

Pictures included in the court records show Primrose and Morrison in uniforms that the government said belonged to the KGB, the former Soviet Union spy agency. Government records said the couple assumed the identities of dead babies from Texas in the 1980s, then used those identities to obtain Social Security cards, passports and driver’s licenses.

Read more about the FBI raid and alleged assumed identities in this previous article.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

