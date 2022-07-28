Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Game wardens looking for at least 1 person on Lake Palestine

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.(KLTV/KTRE/Erin Wides)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Game wardens are looking for at least one, possibly two people on Lake Palestine on Wednesday night. Also at the scene are Noonday Fire Department, and EMS.

According to Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift, they are out on the lake looking for possibly two missing people on the lake after two jet skis were recovered.

Witnesses tell KLTV they saw the two occupied jet skis out on the water at around 7:30 p.m. It is unclear what time the jet skis were found without riders.

Sgt. Larry Christian said that the initial report was in the area of Lakeside Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.(KLTV/KTRE/Erin Wides)

