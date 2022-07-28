Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos

Reeves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of plane landing on Interstate 20 just East of Pecos.
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.(Reeves County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Reeves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of plane landing on Interstate 20 just East of Pecos.

Pilot Adam Streeter age 52 was traveling from Austin, Texas to El Paso, Texas for a business meeting when he began experiencing catastrophic engine failure at about 10,000 feet.

He was advised by traffic control that PECOS airport was closest to him.

Due to the engine billowing smoke and oil all over the windshield, he was not able to see so he declared an emergency landing and advised traffic control he would be landing the single engine private plane on Interstate 20 between a truck tractor semi and a dually pickup who were traveling west bound around mile marker 42.

Rough landing was made, but the pilot did a great job in preventing further incident or injury to anyone else around.

No injuries to pilot or damage to any other vehicles.

FAA will follow up with investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Stewart, 32
Corrigan woman arrested after reporting husband killed by intruder
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Nacogdoches County physical altercation
Video shows physical altercation between suspects, Nacogdoches County deputy
William Longpre
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty supply robbery
From left, Zaccheuas Albro, D'Corian Haywood and Lazarian Roberson are all charged with murder...
3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen

Latest News

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Nacogdoches County physical altercation
Video shows physical altercation between suspects, Nacogdoches County deputy
The school year is approaching, and the Family Crisis Center of East Texas is looking to make...
Family crisis center hosting school supply drive
Tree Killing Beetle
The Emerald Ash Borer Beetle could devastate tree populations
HS MEDIA DAY KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-27-22
HS MEDIA DAY KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-27-22