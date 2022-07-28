Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles

Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear...
Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear ones.(samuraioasis via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Sprite has been recognized for its green cans and bottles for decades, but that packaging is changing.

Coca-Cola announced Wednesday it’s retiring Sprite’s green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear ones.

Sprite’s current plastic contains green polyethylene terephthalate, an additive that can’t be recycled, but the clear bottles will be able to be recycled into new ones.

The changes are expected to take effect starting in August.

Other Coke beverages, including Fresca, Seagram’s and Mello Yello, will also be replaced with clear containers in the coming months.

With the changes, Coke said it’s projected to reduce about 20 million pounds of new plastic waste compared to 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

