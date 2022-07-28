Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to some warm and muggy 70s this Thursday morning. Highs will reach into the upper 90s with a few areas hitting 100 degrees once again thanks to ample sunshine and mostly dry conditions. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of ETX today as heat indices could surpass 105 degrees, so please stay hydrated today and keep a close eye on family and friends that cannot handle the heat well. A stray afternoon shower or thundershower will be possible during the heat of the day, but coverage will be very limited and will likely remain contained to Deep East Texas. If you are sick of the 100+ degree weather then there is good news! A weak cold front will stall along Red River and will spur off better chances for showers and storms on both Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This scattered rain and cloud cover will help keep our temperatures from reaching the century mark, knocking average highs back down into the middle to upper 90s for the weekend. Rain chances become extremely limited once again next week, and temps will slowly trend warmer each day, placing highs back to near 100 degrees by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.