WATCH: Vets work with plumber to rescue poodle stuck in drain

It took a veterinarian, a plumber and a vet tech 16 hours to free a Florida dog whose paw got stuck in a drain pipe while getting a bath. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By Nicole Linsalata
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – It’s not uncommon for dogs to hate baths, but a dog in Florida has a good reason to protest.

Rocco the poodle spent 16 hours stuck in a tub after his paw got stuck in a drain.

Rocco’s owner, Margo Blake, had given him a bath in her tub Tuesday night when he’d gotten his paw stuck in the drain.

When Blake tried to take him out of the tub, she said she couldn’t get him out.

“It was frightening, it was scary because it’s like you’re helpless,” she said, “I was calling different vets and people thought I was joking, like, ‘My dog’s paw,’ they were like ‘click.’”

But Alison Birken, a veterinarian at Victoria Park Animal Hospital, believed her.

“We said, ‘Of course, let’s get out there and see what we can do,’” she said.

Blake also called a plumber, and “Operation: Rescue Rocco” was on.

“The drain has almost like a wheel of metals, and it got stuck between almost a circular metal piece,” Birken said.

The vets gave Rocco a sedative to try to put him to sleep so they could get him out without much struggling, while the plumbers tried to go in from the side by exposing the pipes.

That unfortunately didn’t work, so they had to dig the drain out.

Vet tech supervisor Brittnne Bennett said the dog’s toes were stuck in the little ring center where the stopper goes in.

When they got Rocco’s paw removed, they still had to remove the actual piece of the drain from him.

About 16 hours after his ordeal began, Rocco was freed and recuperating.

While he relaxes, the humans are left feeling pretty good.

“Today was great. This is what I live for,” Bennett said. “It’s community. It really is community. Everybody’s intention was to rescue Rocco.”

Birken said this was the first time she helped an animal out of a drain in all of her time as a vet.

While Rocco continues his recovery, Blake’s only remaining problem is fixing her tub.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

