Affidavit reveals estranged husband’s alleged involvement in murder of Diboll woman

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Diboll woman was found dead on July 24 in her home. Three people have now been arrested in connection with her death, and the arrest warrant affidavit reveals the manner in which the alleged murder was carried out.

The body of Ashley Schaeffer, 35, was found in her home on Sunday in the early morning hours. Her estranged husband, Victor Keith Lee, and another man, Wade Finley, have been arrested. According to the arrest affidavit, Schaeffer was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, and was in a bed inside the residence when she was found. Three small children were also inside the home, but they were unharmed.

As Angelina County investigators interviewed Victor Lee, he told them he had been texting Ashley on the night she died, and as the night went on, she quit replying to his texts. He said that prompted him and his mother, Deidria Lee, to go to her house, where he said he found her deceased.

Investigators spoke with Deidria Lee and Breana Green, who admitted that she was in a romantic relationship with Victor Lee. The affidavit said that the women gave conflicting stories about where Victor had been that night, and who he had been with. They also got search warrants for several residences where Victor stays, and for his cell phones.

Investigators say more untruths were uncovered as they searched these items, and they also found that two hours of video from Victor’s home surveillance system was found to be missing from the night of Ashley’s murder. This led to Victor Lee and Wade Finley being suspects, and Breana Green and Deidria Lee being believed to be involved.

Victor Lee was arrested on July 27 on a parole violation charge.

The next day, Victor Lee’s mother Deidria called the investigator and said they needed to talk, as she had more information. Investigators and a Texas Ranger interviewed Breana and Deidria again at their request.

The affidavit states that during the interview the women said that Breana and Wade traveled to Ashley’s house on Burkhalter Hollow with Victor Lee. Breana said she dropped off Victor and Wade, and they went inside and killed Ashley.

They said that Wade was supposed to have killed Ashley earlier in the day, but for some reason did not, which they say made Victor angry.

That was when he made Breana take him and Wade to Ashley’s house, the affidavit said. Breana said the men were wearing black clothing and had their faces covered, After she picked them back up, Wade is alleged to have made a statement to Victor along the lines of “I told you I ain’t no b****,” the affidavit said.

Texas DPS Dive Team assisted Angelina County Sheriff’s Office in recovering the gun believed to have been used in the murder.

Victor Lee, Wade Finley, and Breana Green have been charged with the offense of murder. They are in the Angelina County Jail, each one on a $1 million bond.

Related: Estranged husband among three people arrested in Diboll woman’s death

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.