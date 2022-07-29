Attoyac River Bridge looks complete, not ready for travelers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Building a new bridge over the Attoyac River in San Augustine County has been a project in the making since 2016, and while it looks ready for traffic, there’s still some work to be done.

“I know it looks finished,” Rhonda Oaks, information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin District, said. “But there’s a lot going behind the scenes that people don’t see.”

Construction of the bridge began in 2020, and along with many projects, pandemic-related supply chain issues have caused it to take longer than usual. As well as common problems that show up when building a new bridge.

“We’ve had some constructability issues with tie-ins,” Oaks said. “Each end of the bridge that ties it to the roadway. Also joint issues on the bridge pavement itself.”

The bridge gets heavy use throughout the day, with more than 3,000 drivers commuting across it, from locals to travelers on their way to Houston. Which makes safety a major concern.

“The old bridge was outdated and needed to be outplaced,” Oaks said. “So having one up to safety standards and will accommodate the traffic for many years was reason enough to replace the old bridge.”

And like most projects, the idea to solve other issues that weren’t originally planned are in the works, like adding a traffic light, which takes extra time to get a change order from contractors

“We realized when we got into this project with the tie-ins on each end of the bridge that it was feasible to have a traffic signal,” Oaks said. “It would really make it safer for motorists.”

While there’s no tentative opening date, Oaks says there’s an end in sight.

“There will be an end to it,” Oaks said. “And it’s closer to the end than the beginning. And we’re excited about opening that new bridge.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.