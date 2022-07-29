Cowboys add USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin to roster

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move to get the team some help in the scoring department.

Kick return specialist KeVontae Turpin arrived at camp after being contacted by the Cowboys. Turpin had been contacted by several teams but the Cowboys were the first. The team was impressed by his skills on the field this past season with the NEw Jersey Generals.

“When you watch the tape, the thing that jumps out is he is dynamic with the ball,” Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy said. “You have to always pay attention to that. When you evaluate personnel with special teams there is a priority there to make sure the player can also add something on offense and defense. His ability to make plays on the ball and he is dynamic so I think he will be a good fit and will have a good opportunity.”

Turpin led the USFL in all-purpose yards and had the only kick return for a touchdown in the league this past season.

“I never gave up,” Turpin said. “I just kept being real to my self. I kept hope. "

McCarthy and the upper brass of the organization had to do more than just watch tape. Turpin made headlines in 2018 for the wrong reason when he was kicked off the TCU football team. He was arrested after assaulting his girlfriend. Turpin would have to go to abuse intervention classes. McCarthy said that behavior is not tolerated and the team did their due diligence in researching Turpin.

“. I learned from my consequences,” Turpin said. “They are behind me and now I am trying to be a better man now... The classes helped me. The people knew me and what was going on and they helped me get through it. Even when I didn’t know what was going on they helped me get through it.”

