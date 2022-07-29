Lufkin fire marshal says Dairy Queen appears to be total loss after fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin fire marshal Ozzie Jarman said a Dairy Queen appears to be a total loss after a fire broke out Friday.

The outside westbound lane of Atkinson Drive will be partially blocked until the scene is cleared.

At 9:35 a.m., employees reported a fire in the grease canister. When firefighters arrived on the scene, all of the employees had evacuated and heavy black smoke was coming from the building. No injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and firemen continue to monitor for hot spots in the building.

Jarman said the hood fire suppressor system did not work and they are looking into why that is.

