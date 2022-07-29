Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural US places

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal officials announced plans Thursday to spend $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in 11 West and Central U.S. states.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters that farmers, store owners, schoolchildren and people seeking telehealth medical checkups will benefit from the ReConnect and Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee programs.

He called connectivity critical to remote parts of America and tallied the number of people who could be helped at about 31,000 in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Arkansas, North Dakota and Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

