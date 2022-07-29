Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Former teacher facing sex abuse charge involving 7-year-old student, police say

Texas police report former educator Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, is facing a sex abuse charge for an...
Texas police report former educator Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, is facing a sex abuse charge for an incident involving a student.(Irving Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (Gray News) - Texas police say a former teacher has been arrested for an incident involving an elementary school student.

The Irving Police Department reported it has arrested Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, on charges of continuous sex abuse of a young child and an improper relationship between student and educator.

Police said Moreno is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old girl during the 2020-2021 school year while she was in the second grade at Townsell Elementary, where Moreno was her teacher.

The IPD reported it wasn’t notified of the incident until the spring semester of the 2021-2022 school year. Authorities said Moreno resigned from the school district at the end of the 2021 school year after failing to meet his certification requirements.

According to officials, Moreno taught in Plano, Texas, during the 2021-2022 school year and was fired because of a code of conduct violation.

Moreno was arrested on July 21, but police said they believed there were additional victims.

Police urged anyone who knew a victim or was possibly a victim in this matter to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches County physical altercation
Video shows physical altercation between suspects, Nacogdoches County deputy
Samantha Stewart, 32
Corrigan woman arrested after reporting husband killed by intruder
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
William Longpre
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty supply robbery
(Source: MGN)
Estranged husband among 3 arrested in Diboll woman’s murder

Latest News

Pet Dental Health
East Texas animal clinic owner says pet dental health frequently overlooked
Autopsy Budget Transfer
Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies
Beto In East Texas
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Pittsburg
School Supplies
Longview ISD students to receive free school supplies
New Drought Monitor
East Texas counties reaching severe drought levels