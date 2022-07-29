Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Highs this afternoon will trend just slightly cooler than yesterday, with most folks sitting in the upper 90s during the heat of the day. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will attempt to form along a sea-breeze this afternoon, giving a chance for a brief cool down for areas mainly along and south of highway 84. We will also see slightly better chances for rain within the I-20/I-30 corridor later today as a weak cold front stalls along the Red River, sending scattered rain our way throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Coverage for this rain will not be great, so be sure to appreciate whatever drops you get today! A similar set up tomorrow likely yields slightly better results as overall coverage will increase some for our Saturday, knocking our average highs down into the middle to upper 90s thanks to the scattered rain and clouds. Coverage for this rain begins to dwindle some on Sunday before almost entirely drying out for the first half of next week. Most East Texans will stay hot and dry Monday through Wednesday, allowing temperatures to creep back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Isolated rain chances appear to come back by next Thursday, although it does seem like the chance to get that cooling downpour will be quite low. Enjoy the “cooler” temperatures this weekend, but please be safe as temperatures are still going to be hot for most at 95+!

