Grammy-winning Christian music artist Amy Grant injured in bike wreck

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KLTV) - Legendary Christian and pop musician Amy Grant was injured in a bicycle crash on Wednesday.

According to The Tennessean, Grant is in Vanderbilt University Medical Center being treated for cuts and abrasions received after crashing her bike when she was riding with a friend in a Nashville park.

Her representatives say she is stable. She is expected to go home later this week to continue her recovery. They noted that Grant was wearing her helmet when riding, and encouraged everyone to do the same.

Grant, who is married to country star Vince Gill, was recently named a Kennedy Center Honoree.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. Through the years I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us,” Grant wrote of the honor on July 21. The ceremony will be broadcast in December.

