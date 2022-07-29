Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.
Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.(KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Estranged husband among 3 arrested in Diboll woman’s murder
Nacogdoches County physical altercation
Video shows physical altercation between suspects, Nacogdoches County deputy
Samantha Stewart, 32
Affidavit: Corrigan woman admits to shooting husband while he was sleeping
The fire was quickly brought under control, and firemen continue to monitor for hot spots in...
Lufkin fire marshal says Dairy Queen appears to be total loss after fire
Victor Keith Lee, left, and Wade Finley.
Affidavit reveals estranged husband’s alleged involvement in murder of Diboll woman

Latest News

I-20 Fire
Wildfire hindering traffic on I-20 in Harrison County
Deputy Killed In Crash
A Smith County deputy died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down Frankston Highway early Friday.
Dog Diving
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena
Child Trauma And Abuse Conference
UT Tyler hosts child trauma, abuse conference
Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend