Lufkin zoo announces arrival of female tiger

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo has announced the arrival of an 8-year-old Malayan tiger.

The zoo announced on Facebook that Arya arrived from Zoo Knoxville as part of a species survival plan to be a mate for their male tiger, Angin.

“She already likes Angin and chuffs at him!” the Facebook post states. “At 8 years old, Arya has a strong personality so she can be very selective about her zookeepers and her enrichment items.”

