Nacogdoches program supplying county’s district schools with free school supplies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Greater East Texas Community Action Program is hosting their 30th ‘Supply Our Schools’ event during which they hand out school supplies for all school districts in Nacogdoches County.

“We recognize that this year’s a tough year, and a lot of families are struggling to make ends meet with the high cost of everything, so we’re expecting this year that the need is going to be tremendous,” said GETCAP director Karen Sweson.

The supplies will be distributed to each Nacogdoches County campus and will be ready for students to pick up during meet-the-teacher events.

S.O.S is dependent on donations alone, and with the cost of supplies being much higher than the years before, Sweson said they are buying in bulk and maximizing every dollar they can; their goal is wanting students not to worry that maybe they don’t have a notebook or concerned that don’t have the paper or the backpack or whatever that they need to be successful in the classroom.

Another way GETCAP helps others to become successful is by providing a case management program called RISE. Division director Teresa land explains RISE is a self-sufficiency service to help enroll those seeking a higher education because “a lot of times people just don’t know how to get started and that where we can step in,” Land said.

RISE covers 11 counties in the East Texas Region. Those interested get on an individual plan based of financial and educational needs. Lands said to qualify for RISE, the whole household has to be registered. Those who are 18 years old or older either have to be going to school or be employed.

“It is very rewarding when you help a single mother become a nurse and then she is independent and self-sufficient and she’s able to take care of her family,” said Land.

GETCAP will be hosting “Fill the Bus” on August 5 at the Nacogdoches Walmart parking lot in hopes to get a school bus filled with school supplies.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.