Remaining hot and humid with a few scattered downpours possible on Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was another hot and humid July day in east Texas. But, just like the past few afternoons, we did have a smattering of widely scattered showers throughout the Piney Woods.

Any ongoing shower activity will quickly fizzle away once the sun sets behind the western horizon around 8:15 p.m. this evening.

There is a decent shot these Heat Advisories could be extended through this upcoming weekend since those heat index values are expected to top out over 105-degrees nearly every day from now through much of next week.

Some deeper moisture surging inland from the Gulf of Mexico will enhance our sea breeze front on Saturday afternoon, leading to a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling up and moving through our part of the state tomorrow.

Outside of any rain activity, it will remain hot under partly cloudy skies as highs top out right around the century mark. When you factor in the high sun angle and humidity, our heat index values will hover around the 105-degree mark each afternoon.

Sunday will be a hot and mainly dry day since the atmosphere will not hold as much moisture as it has in recent days.

Isolated showers will be possible on Monday before they drop off for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However, by next Thursday and Friday, we may see another surge of tropical moisture stream into the Piney Woods. This will lead to a 30% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours returning to our part of the state as we round out the first week of August.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch through next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

